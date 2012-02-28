FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dell sees more double-digit growth in China -exec
February 28, 2012

Dell sees more double-digit growth in China -exec

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dell Inc plans continued double-digit growth in China, the computer maker’s chief commercial officer said on Tuesday.

“My expectation is we’ll continue to strive to be a leader in China,” Stephen J. Felice, who is also one of three presidents at Dell, said in a meeting with reporters. “We want to continue to have double-digit growth.”

Working in the Chinese market can help Dell better understand other emerging markets around the world, Felice said.

“And the population growth in emerging markets is going to fuel tech growth for the next 10-20 years in much faster ways than in the developed parts,” he said.

Dell plans to be a full-solution provider in China, including computer servers and in storage, Felice said.

Dell CEO Michael Dell on Monday launched a new line of servers, and said the Texas-based firm is no longer a personal computer company but a business that sells services and products to corporations.

