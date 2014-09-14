FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China caps end-month bank deposits to limit window-dressing
September 14, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

China caps end-month bank deposits to limit window-dressing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have adopted measures to stop banks from collecting large amounts of deposits at the end of a month to flatter their financial position, a practice that traders have said threatens the stability of China’s financial system and markets.

Deposits at banks at the end of any given month must not exceed 3 percent of the average daily level during that month, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a notice published in its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn, at the weekend. The notice was jointly issued with the central bank and the finance ministry. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer)

