FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankruptcies ripple through Chinese developers-report
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2012 / 3:36 AM / in 5 years

Bankruptcies ripple through Chinese developers-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - More Chinese property developers have filed for bankruptcy, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, as failures ripple through small real-estate companies after more than two years of measures aimed at curbing home prices in China.

Guangdeye Property Development, based in Shunde in the southern province of Guangdong, has declared bankruptcy, unable to pay back debt, the newspaper stated, citing the Shunde People’s Court.

That follows the reported failure of two developers in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province further north on China’s coast, where local media said both Hangzhou Jinxiu Real Estate and Hangzhou Glory Real Estate have filed for bankruptcy.

With around 60,000 developers in China, analysts expect more failures among unlisted companies, which would benefit big, geographically-diverse listed developers such as China Vanke and Evergrande Real Estate.

Jinsong Du, China property analyst at Credit Suisse, told Reuters that bankruptcies are likely to spread to other cities. The court filings show that the companies are trying to stay in business instead of simply exiting the industry.

“Historically, most small developers just took whatever they had and disappeared, rather than filing for bankruptcies,” Du said.

Other developers have been selling off assets to pay down debt. CCB International this week upgraded its rating on the stock of Greentown China Holdings, which has raised 4.8 billion yuan ($761.43 million) in cash by selling out of developments in 2011 and 2012 in a bid to deleverage. ($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Michael Perry)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.