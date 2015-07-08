FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China car hailing app Didi Kuaidi says raises $2 bln from investors
July 8, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 2 years ago

China car hailing app Didi Kuaidi says raises $2 bln from investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - China’s dominant mobile car hailing company Didi Kuaidi said it raised $2 billion in a fundraising round, as competition with U.S. rival Uber Technologies Inc heats up on its home turf.

Didi Kuaidi, which has the largest market share among car-hailing apps in China, said in a statement on Wednesday the amount may rise by a “few” hundred million due to “tremendous interest from global investors”.

Didi Kuaidi said the fundraising will lift its cash reserves to $3.5 billion.

New investors include Capital International Private Equity Fund and Ping An Ventures, part of Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd .

Existing stakeholders, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , Tencent Holdings Ltd, Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd and Coatue Management, also took part in the latest fundraising, the statement said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

