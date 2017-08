BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China's diesel exports rose 47.6 percent in August over the same year-ago level to 1.07 million tonnes, data from the Chinese customs showed on Wednesday.

Gasoline exports were up 44 percent on year to 670,000 tonnes while kerosene exports rose 16.8 percent to 1.13 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring team; Editing by Sunil Nair)