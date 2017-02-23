China Jan diesel exports up a third on yr earlier -customs

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China's January exports of diesel fuel rose 32.5 percent from a year earlier to 960,000 tonnes, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed.

The figure was still well below a record amount of 1.78 million tonnes shipped out in December.

January gasoline exports gained 1.3 percent on year to 600,000 tonnes, while kerosene exports fell 12.4 percent to 820,000 tonnes, the customs data showed. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring team; Editing by Richard Pullin)