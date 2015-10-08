FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China investigates former Sinopec chairman for 'discipline violations'
October 8, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

China investigates former Sinopec chairman for 'discipline violations'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have placed the governor of Fujian province, who is also the former chairman of China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, under investigation on suspicion of “serious disciplinary violations”, China’s anti-graft watchdog has said.

Su Shulin had been Fujian governor since 2011 and also served as deputy Communist Party chief in Fujian, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Su was chairman of China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec Corp, before his appointment in Fujian.

The commission did not give details about Su’s suspected ‘disciplinary violations’. The accusation is regularly a euphemism for corruption.

President Xi Jinping has carried out a sweeping campaign against corruption, waste and extravagance in official ranks since he assumed power three years ago.

Fujian, on the coast across from Taiwan, is one of China’s wealthiest provinces. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)

