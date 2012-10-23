FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Dongfeng to build transmissions with Germany's Getrag
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

China's Dongfeng to build transmissions with Germany's Getrag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China’s Dongfeng Motor Group will make advanced dual-clutch transmissions with Germany’s Getrag Group, a move that will develop Chinese expertise in the key auto part technology, Xinhua news service reported.

Most of the dual-clutch transmissions in use in China are produced by Volkswagen or other foreign firms, the report said, although it added that domestic firm BYD produces its own transmissions.

Dongfeng Motor and Getrag will each hold a 50 percent stake in the transmission venture, investing 120 million euros ($156.8 million), the report said. The operation will be located in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Getrag is one of the world’s largest transmission manufacturers, while Dongfeng Motor is China’s second-largest automaker, operating joint ventures with Nissan Motor Co Ltd , Honda Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot Citroen .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.