China's Dongfeng to build transmissions with Germany's Getrag

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China’s Dongfeng Motor Group will make advanced dual-clutch transmissions with Germany’s Getrag Group, a move that will develop Chinese expertise in the key auto part technology, Xinhua news service reported.

Most of the dual-clutch transmissions in use in China are produced by Volkswagen or other foreign firms, the report said, although it added that domestic firm BYD produces its own transmissions.

Dongfeng Motor and Getrag will each hold a 50 percent stake in the transmission venture, investing 120 million euros ($156.8 million), the report said. The operation will be located in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Getrag is one of the world’s largest transmission manufacturers, while Dongfeng Motor is China’s second-largest automaker, operating joint ventures with Nissan Motor Co Ltd , Honda Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot Citroen .