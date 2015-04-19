FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PSA Peugeot Citroen and Dongfeng to develop small-car platform
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 19, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

PSA Peugeot Citroen and Dongfeng to develop small-car platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen and China’s Dongfeng Motor Group (DFG) will spend 200 million euros ($216 million) on a joint project to develop a platform to manufacture small cars, the French company said ahead of a briefing on Sunday.

The two sides will also build a joint technology centre in Shanghai dedicated to developing cars for Asian markets.

“The new platform will enable PSA Peugeot Citroen and DFG to manufacture vehicles in their respective growth regions,” it said in a statement, adding that using Dongfeng’s supplier base would allow it to cut costs and compete regionally.

It said 60 percent of the expenditure would be committed by PSA, with the remaining 40 percent from Dongfeng. ($1 = 0.9255 euros) (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by David Goodman)

