BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce issued preliminary duties on imports of U.S. and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon on Thursday, but made no decision on duties on the material used in solar panel production from the European Union.

The duties are part of a widely expected move by Beijing in a tit-for-tat trade dispute with its major trade partners in the struggling solar industry. (Reporting by Michael Martina)