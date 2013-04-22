China's New Hope Liuhe says quake losses reach $4 million

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - China’s New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd , majority-owned by influential entrepreneur Liu Yonghao, said on Monday it had suffered property losses worth about 25 million yuan ($4.05 million) in Saturday’s earthquake.

The losses included damage to the feed producer's headquarters in Chengdu and to properties of more than 10 of its units in nearby areas, the company said in a statement published by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn/).

About 90 other Chinese listed companies made quake-related statements on Monday. Some reported minor property losses but all said their businesses had not been affected.

The 6.6 magnitude quake struck in Lushan county, near the city of Ya‘an in Sichuan province, killing at least 208 people and seriously injuring almost 1,000.

The epicentre is close to where a devastating 7.9 quake hit in May 2008 that killed 70,000. ($1 = 6.1776 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Stephen Coates)