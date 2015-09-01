FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Eastern chmn says equity tie gives Delta new code-share opening in China network
September 1, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

China Eastern chmn says equity tie gives Delta new code-share opening in China network

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp’s Chairman Liu Shaoyong said on Tuesday that the carrier’s equity deal with Delta Air Lines will give the U.S. airline an opportunity to extend code-sharing in China’s domestic network.

The executive was speaking on the sidelines of a news conference in Shanghai.

In July, Delta agreed to buy 3.55 percent of China Eastern for $450 million, making it the first U.S. carrier to own part of a Chinese airline.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

