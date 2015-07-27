RPT-Delta to buy 3.55 pct stake of China Eastern for $450 mln

(Repeats with no change to text or headline)

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines has agreed to buy an estimated 3.55-percent stake in China Eastern Airlines for $450 million, the Chinese operator said in stock filing on Monday.

Delta will purchase 465.91 million H-shares of state-owned China Eastern as part of a subscription agreement for roughly HK$3.489 billion ($448.25 million). The two airlines are partners in the SkyTeam Airline Alliance. ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Adam Rose; editing by Susan Thomas)