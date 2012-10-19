China trade recovery not confirmed by Sept data -MOFCOM

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China’s September trade data, which showed a surge in exports at twice the rate expected and a return to import growth, are not yet enough to confirm that a recovery trend is in place for the external sector, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang told a news conference it was still too early to draw such a conclusion.

Data earlier this month showed China’s exports rose 9.9 percent year-on-year in September versus expectations of a 5.0 percent gain and an annual rise of just 2.7 percent in August.

Imports meanwhile grew by 2.4 percent on the year in September, versus a fall of 2.6 percent in August. The recovery was in line with forecasts in the benchmark Reuters poll.

Shen added, however, that retail sales were likely to continue to accelerate in coming months.

Data on Thursday showed September retail sales rose 14.2 percent on the previous year, ahead of forecasts of a 13.2 percent gain.

Rising consumer spending is a sign that China’s domestic economy is holding up despite difficulties faced by exporters who face faltering demand in their main overseas markets of the European Union and the United States. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)