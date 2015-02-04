Chinese provinces plan $2.4 trln investment to boost economy - report

SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Fourteen Chinese provinces plan to invest a total of 15 trillion yuan ($2.4 trillion) in infrastructure and other projects from this year as part of efforts to help end a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, a newspaper said on Wednesday.

The southwestern province of Sichuan became the latest of the 14 to announce such plans on Monday, aiming to spend 2.99 trillion yuan, with 418.8 billion yuan to be invested this year, the Shanghai Securities News said.

Fujian province in the south would invest 3 trillion yuan in infrastructure projects, including environment protection, and will be the biggest spender among the 14, the newspaper said.

Others major spenders included provinces of Hubei, which plans to invest 2.9 trillion yuan, Henan 1.5 trillion yuan and Hunan 1 trillion yuan, it said. ($1=6.258 yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Robert Birsel)