FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese provinces plan $2.4 trln investment to boost economy - report
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 4, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese provinces plan $2.4 trln investment to boost economy - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Fourteen Chinese provinces plan to invest a total of 15 trillion yuan ($2.4 trillion) in infrastructure and other projects from this year as part of efforts to help end a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, a newspaper said on Wednesday.

The southwestern province of Sichuan became the latest of the 14 to announce such plans on Monday, aiming to spend 2.99 trillion yuan, with 418.8 billion yuan to be invested this year, the Shanghai Securities News said.

Fujian province in the south would invest 3 trillion yuan in infrastructure projects, including environment protection, and will be the biggest spender among the 14, the newspaper said.

Others major spenders included provinces of Hubei, which plans to invest 2.9 trillion yuan, Henan 1.5 trillion yuan and Hunan 1 trillion yuan, it said. ($1=6.258 yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.