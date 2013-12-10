FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Nov factory output up 10 pct y/y, retail sales up 13.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 10, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

China Nov factory output up 10 pct y/y, retail sales up 13.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China’s industrial output rose 10.0 percent in November from a year earlier, slightly below market expectations, while retail sales were up a stronger-than-expected 13.7 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, climbed 19.9 percent in the first 11 months from the same period last year, the bureau said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 10.1 percent and retail sales to rise 13.3 percent. Fixed-asset investment for the January-November period was seen up 20 percent. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.