China May factory output up 8.8 pct yr/yr, in line with forecast

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - China’s industrial output rose 8.8 percent in May from a year earlier, while retail sales rose 12.5 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, grew 17.2 percent in the first five months from the same period last year, it said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 8.8 percent and retail sales to rise 12.1 percent. Fixed-asset investment for the January-May period was seen up 17.1 percent. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)