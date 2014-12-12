China Nov factory output growth weakens more than expected to 7.2 pct, investment cools

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China’s industrial output rose by a less-than-expected 7.2 percent in November from a year earlier, though retail sales expanded 11.7 percent, beating forecasts, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, grew 15.8 percent in the first 11 months of the year from the same period last year, in line with forecasts but easing slightly.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 7.5 percent and retail sales to rise 11.5 percent. Fixed-asset investment for the January-November period was seen up 15.8 percent.

Output grew 7.7 percent in October and retail sales rose 11.5 percent, with January-October fixed-asset investment up 15.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.

China’s economic growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the third quarter, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis, despite a series of stimulus measures.

The central bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates on Nov. 21 and analysts see further easing in coming months as Beijing tries to avert the risk of a sharper slowdown. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)