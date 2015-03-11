FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-China Jan-Feb factory output grows 6.8 pct y/y, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 5:49 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-China Jan-Feb factory output grows 6.8 pct y/y, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China’s factory output rose 6.8 percent in January and February compared with the same period last year, missing forecasts and reinforcing expectations that the economy will grow at its slowest pace in a quarter of a century this year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 7.8 percent rise.

Fixed-asset investment, a crucial driver of the world’s second-largest economy, rose 13.9 percent in January and February from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Economists had expected a 15 percent gain.

Retail sales rose 10.7 percent in the first two months of the year, again missing expectations for a 11.7 percent rise.

China combines its January and February data releases for investment, retail sales and factory output to minimise distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in late January last year but mid-February this year.

Sluggish growth in factory output reinforces views that China’s economic growth will slow to around 7 percent this year from 7.4 percent in 2014, even with expected additional stimulus measures. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.