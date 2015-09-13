RPT-China Aug factory output up 6.1 pct yr/yr, below forecast

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China’s factory output rose 6.1 percent in August from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, missing market expectations, while retail sales climbed 10.8 percent, higher than forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 6.4 percent increase in factory output, quickening from July’s 6.0 percent.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise 10.5 percent rise, the same pace as in July.

Annual growth in China’s fixed-asset investment, one of the crucial drivers of the economy, slowed to 10.9 percent in the first eight months of 2015 from 11.2 percent in the January-July period, the bureau data showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an 11.1 percent rise.

Some market watchers believe weak data over the summer is putting Beijing’s official 7 percent growth target for the full year at risk.

That level would mark China’s slowest expansion in a quarter of a century, but some economists believe current growth levels are already much weaker than official numbers suggest.

Persistently weak demand at home and abroad, slowing investment, industrial overcapacity and high local government debt levels are all weighing on activity. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)