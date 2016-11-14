FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
China Jan-Oct investment growth quickens, factory output, retail sales miss forecasts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 2:05 AM / 9 months ago

China Jan-Oct investment growth quickens, factory output, retail sales miss forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China's fixed-asset investment rose 8.3 percent in January-October from the same period a year earlier, slightly higher than market expectations, while industrial output and retail sales growth were weaker than forecast.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted investment growth of 8.2 percent, the same pace as in the first nine months of the year.

Growth of private investment quickened to 2.9 percent from 2.5 percent in January-September, which picked up from a record low of 2.1 percent in the first eight months.

Private investment accounts for about 60 percent of overall investment in China.

Industrial output rose 6.1 percent in October from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, below analysts' estimates for a rise of 6.2 percent, following a 6.1 percent rise in September.

Retail sales rose 10.0 percent in October on-year, missing expectations.

Analysts had forecasted they would rise 10.7 percent, the same as the prior month.

China's economy is stabilising on the back of increased government spending and a property rebound, which are fueling a construction boom, but private investment remains weak. (Elias Glenn and Beijing Monitoring Desk, Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.