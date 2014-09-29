FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China foreign financial assets up 2.9 pct Q/Q in Q2 2014
September 29, 2014

TABLE-China foreign financial assets up 2.9 pct Q/Q in Q2 2014

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The value of China's offshore financial assets rose 2.9 percent
in the second quarter of 2014 from the first quarter to $6.3 trillion, according to Reuters
calculations based on the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) data published on
Monday.
    Below is a table of detailed items published by SAFE at the end of each quarter.

Item ($bln)                    End-Jun  End-Mar  End-Dec   End-Sept  End-Jun  End-Mar  End-Dec  
Net Position                   1,992.1  1,991.5  1,971.6   1,805.2   1,745.3  1,788.2   1866.5  
 
Assets                         6,308.4  6,129.0  5,936.8   5,651.0   5,433.8  5,363.2   5213.2  
 
1. Direct Investment Abroad      640.2    621.5    609.1     559.0     542.0    524.1    531.9  
  
2. Portfolio Investment          261.2    266.5    258.5     247.0     241.1    243.8    240.6  
 
 2.1 Equity securities           165.0    162.6      153     141.0     124.6    131.2    129.8  
 
 2.2 Debt securities              96.1    103.9    105.5     106.0     116.5    112.5    110.8  
 
3. Other Investment            1,351.2  1,231.4  1,188.8   1,119.0   1,093.6  1,079.6   1052.7  
 
 3.1 Trade credits               388.4    370.8      399     376.2     347.6    332.2    338.7  
 
 3.2 Loans                       367.2    327.7    308.9     303.7     305.5    297.0    277.8  
 
 3.3 Currency & deposits         490.9    429.0    377.2     336.4     339.5    351.5    390.6  
 
 3.4 Other assets                104.6    103.9    103.8     102.7     101.1     98.8     45.7  
                   
4. Reserve assets              4,055.8  4,009.6  3,880.4   3,726.0   3,557.0  3,515.7   3387.9  
 4.1 Monetary gold                45.0     43.5     40.8      45.0      41.8     54.1     56.7  
                
 4.2 SDR                          11.2     11.3     11.2      11.2      11.0     11.1     11.4  
  
 4.3 Reserve position in IMF       6.5      6.7      7.1       7.2       7.5      7.9      8.2  
   
 4.4 Foreign exchange          3,993.2  3,948.1  3,821.3   3,662.7   3,496.7  3,442.6  3,311.6  
Liabilities                    4,316.3  4,137.4  3,965.2   3,845.9   3,688.5  3,574.9  3,346.7  
 1. Direct investment in China 2,474.8  2,415.4  2,347.5   2,323.2   2,258.2  2,209.2  2,159.6  
 2. Portfolio investment         422.3    405.0    386.8     374.4     358.5    351.8    336.1  
 
  2.1 Equity securities          305.4    297.0    298.0     275.9     265.8    268.5    261.9  
 
  2.2 Debt securities            116.9    108.0     88.9      98.5      92.7     83.3     74.2  
  
 3. Other investments          1,419.2  1,317.0  1,230.9   1,148.3   1,071.7  1,013.9    942.6  
                    
  3.1 Trade credit               328.2    319.0    336.5     326.8     309.5    303.6    291.5  
 
  3.2 Loans                      677.5    641.1    564.2     510.7     483.2    407.6      368  
 
  3.3 Currency & deposits        386.1    329.0    305.1     283.9     252.3    267.4    244.6  
                  
  3.4 Other liabilities           27.3     27.8     25.2      26.9      26.7     35.3     38.4  
  

 (Reporting by China Economics Team)

