TABLE-China foreign financial assets up 3.2 pct Q/Q in Q1 2014

BEIJING, June 26 (Reuters) - The value of China’s offshore financial assets rose 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2014 from the fourth quarter of 2013 to stand at $6.1 trillion, according to Reuters calculations based on the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) data published late on Wednesday.

Below is a table of detailed items published by SAFE at the end of each quarter. Item ($bln) End-Mar End-Dec End-Sept End-Jun End-Mar End-Dec End-Sept

Net Position 1,991.5 1,971.6 1,805.2 1,745.3 1,788.2 1866.5 1799.9 Assets 6,129 5,936.8 5,651 5,433.8 5,363.2 5213.2 5075.5

1. Direct Investment Abroad 621.5 609.1 559 542 524.1 531.9 468.5

2. Portfolio Investment 266.5 258.5 247 241.1 243.8 240.6 251.8

2.1 Equity securities 162.6 153 141 124.6 131.2 129.8 103.5

2.2 Debt securities 103.9 105.5 106 116.5 112.5 110.8 148.3

3. Other Investment 1,231.4 1,188.8 1,119 1,093.6 1,079.6 1052.7 989.8

3.1 Trade credits 370.8 399 376.2 347.6 332.2 338.7 323.2

3.2 Loans 327.7 308.9 303.7 305.5 297.0 277.8 285.2

3.3 Currency & deposits 429 377.2 336.4 339.5 351.5 390.6 334.5

3.4 Other assets 103.9 103.8 102.7 101.1 98.8 45.7 47

4. Reserve assets 4,009.6 3,880.4 3,726 3,557.0 3,515.7 3387.9 3365.3

4.1 Monetary gold 43.5 40.8 45.0 41.8 54.1 56.7 60

4.2 SDR 11.3 11.2 11.2 11.0 11.1 11.4 11.5

4.3 Reserve position in IMF 6.7 7.1 7.2 7.5 7.9 8.2 8.7

4.4 Foreign exchange 3,948.1 3,821.3 3,662.7 3,496.7 3,442.6 3,311.6 3,285.1

Liabilities 4,137.4 3,965.2 3,845.9 3,688.5 3,574.9 3,346.7 3,275.6

1. Direct investment in China 2,415.4 2,347.5 2,323.2 2,258.2 2,209.2 2,159.6 1,954.3

2. Portfolio investment 405 386.8 374.4 358.5 351.8 336.1 312.9

2.1 Equity securities 297 298 275.9 265.8 268.5 261.9 251.6

2.2 Debt securities 108 88.9 98.5 92.7 83.3 74.2 61.3

3. Other investments 1,317 1,230.9 1,148.3 1,071.7 1,013.9 942.6 955

3.1 Trade credit 319 336.5 326.8 309.5 303.6 291.5 299.5

3.2 Loans 641.1 564.2 510.7 483.2 407.6 368 368.6

3.3 Currency & deposits 329 305.1 283.9 252.3 267.4 244.6 250

3.4 Other liabilities 27.8 25.2 26.9 26.7 35.3 38.4 36.9