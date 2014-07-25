China end-June bad loan ratio rises to 1.08 pct-CBRC

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - Chinese banks’ non-performing loan ratio climbed to 1.08 percent at the end of June from 1.04 percent at the end of March, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said on Friday.

In a statement reviewing the commission’s work in the first half, it urged banks to control credit risks stemming from the property sector and local financing vehicles.

The CBRC also pledged to step up efforts to steadily expand the pilot scheme of developing private banks, as part of efforts to opening up the financial sector.