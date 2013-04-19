FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China banks face rising bad loan risks -regulator
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

China banks face rising bad loan risks -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - Chinese banks face growing risks that their loans could turn sour in some regions and industries, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said on Friday.

“There are a rebounding of non-performing loans and increased risk exposure in some areas and industries. The banking industry still faces severe risks,” the regulator said in a statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn.

The banking watchdog also vowed to strictly cap the rise in non-performing loans and step up efforts to dispose of outstanding bad loans through debt restructuring. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.