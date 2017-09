BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China has issued detailed rules on interbank lending, deposits and other businesses to help contain financial risks and support the real economy, the central bank said on Friday.

The rules jointly issued by the central bank, the banking regulator, securities regulator, insurance regulator and foreign exchange regulator, cover lending, deposits and payments between banks and other financial institutions. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill)