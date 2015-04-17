China's Li urges banks to support real economy -sources

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday urged banks to do more to support the real economy during visits to two state-owned banks, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Li visited the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and China Development Bank.

A spokesman at ICBC confirmed that Li had visited and made the comments. Calls to CDB for a comment went unanswered. China’s State Council Information Office declined to comment. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Kazunori Takada)