Chinese banks' net external liabilities $222.1 bln at end-2015
March 31, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Chinese banks' net external liabilities $222.1 bln at end-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - The net external financial liabilities of China’s banking sector stood at $222.1 billion at the end of 2015, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

The sector’s external financial assets reached $721.6 billion by the end of 2015, with dollar-denominated assets accounting for 73 percent of the total, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

Meanwhile, 46 percent of banks’ external liabilities were yuan-denominated, it said.

It is the first time China has published banks’ external portfolio data after officially joining a survey conducted by the Bank for International Settlements last year. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editig by Robert Birsel)

