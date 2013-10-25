FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China launches new benchmark lending rate
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 25, 2013 / 3:54 AM / 4 years ago

China launches new benchmark lending rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China has launched a new benchmark lending rate, or the “loan prime rate”, that guides commercial banks in setting interest rates when lending to their best customers, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

The new rate would help China’s benchmark interest rates market move towards a system led by market forces, the central bank said in a statement.

The loan prime rate, which currently only has a one-year tenor, was set by nine commercial banks on Friday including China’s four biggest banks.

The rate will be announced on every working day on the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) website. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.