China to issue bonds to meet demand from foreign c.banks -sources

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry will start issuing three-month discount bonds, amounting to 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion), each week starting in the fourth quarter of 2015 to meet demand from foreign central banks and other overseas financial institutions, three sources said.

The bond issuance will help “satisfy the requirement” for the yuan to be included in the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket, the sources said.

