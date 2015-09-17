FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to issue bonds to meet demand from foreign c.banks -sources
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 17, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

China to issue bonds to meet demand from foreign c.banks -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry will start issuing three-month discount bonds, amounting to 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion), each week starting in the fourth quarter of 2015 to meet demand from foreign central banks and other overseas financial institutions, three sources said.

The bond issuance will help “satisfy the requirement” for the yuan to be included in the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket, the sources said.

Officials at the ministry were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Steven Bian and Hou Xiangming; Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.