FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China regulators tie up to develop corporate bond market
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 6, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 6 years ago

China regulators tie up to develop corporate bond market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - China’s three ministerial bodies vying to reshape the country’s fragmented corporate bond market have agreed to work together to speed up development plans, the central bank said on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) have formed an “inter-ministry coordination mechanism” to jointly develop the corporate debt market, the central bank said in a statement on its website(www.pbc.gov.cn).

At present, long-term bonds issued by China’s state-owned enterprises are often approved by NDRC, the country’s economic planning agency, and the central bank controls non-financial enterprises debt instruments via the interbank investor association, while the CSRC regulates bonds traded on China’s stock exchanges and is trying to launch a junk bond market.

Establishing a deep and liquid market for corporate bonds is seen as a vital step in efforts to reduce China’s reliance on bank lending for credit creation in the economy.

Analysts estimate that at least 80 percent of China’s corporate credit is provided by banks, principally the big four state-backed lenders which tend to distribute loans towards big state-backed companies, starving smaller firms -- which support about 75 percent of the jobs in China -- of funds.

Premier Wen Jiabao has said the monopoly the country’s big banks enjoy in the credit market must be broken to get money flowing more freely in the economy and has called for action to get more private capital into the financial sector. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.