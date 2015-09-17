FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China to issue bonds to meet demand from foreign c.banks -sources
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 17, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China to issue bonds to meet demand from foreign c.banks -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment, background)

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry plans to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) worth of three-month discount bonds each week, starting in the fourth quarter, to meet demand from foreign central banks and other overseas financial institutions, three sources said.

The bond issuance will help “satisfy the requirement” for the yuan to be included in the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket, the sources said.

The step will help “provide more bond products” for foreign banks and other overseas financial institutions and help China develop market-based interest rates, one source said.

Chinese officials have pledged to push financial reforms to make the yuan more convertible as they seek to win the IMF’s approval for the yuan’s inclusion into SDRs.

Freer access to the bond market is an important factor when the IMF evaluates the degree of liberalisation of China’s capital account, analysts say.

Officials at the ministry were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Steven Bian and Hou Xiangming; Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Robert Birsel)

