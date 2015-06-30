FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Q1 2015 current account surplus $75.6 bln -regulator
June 30, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

China's Q1 2015 current account surplus $75.6 bln -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China posted a finalised current account surplus of $75.6 billion in the first quarter of 2015 and a deficit of $17.9 billion on its capital account and financial account, data from the country’s foreign exchange regulator showed on Tuesday.

Preliminary data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) had shown a $78.9 billion current account surplus and a $78.9 billion deficit on the capital and financial account in the first quarter.

Reporting by Judy Hua and Nick Heath

