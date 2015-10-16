FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Treasury official sees sound case for yuan to join IMF's SDR basket
October 16, 2015

UK Treasury official sees sound case for yuan to join IMF's SDR basket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A UK Treasury official said on Friday she saw a sound case for China’s yuan currency to be admitted to the International Monetary Fund’s SDR basket.

Asked if the UK supported the yuan’s admission, Treasury financial services director Katharine Braddick said, “I personally think there is a sound evidence base but the IMF will need to look at it in considerably more detail.”

“The yuan is clearly trading, it will be an investment currency, it is here to say,” she said on the sidelines of a London seminar on China. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson/Anirban Nag)

