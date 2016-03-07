FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's fiscal income to slow, room for more government debt - Fin Min
March 7, 2016 / 2:13 AM / a year ago

China's fiscal income to slow, room for more government debt - Fin Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s fiscal income will slow in future, but the country still has room to increase government debt, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said in Beijing on Monday.

China could moderately increase its fiscal deficit ratio to gross domestic product (GDP), Lou Jiwei said at a news conference, although not by too much.

China has budgeted a 2016 deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product, the finance ministry said on Saturday, compared with an actual fiscal deficit ratio of 2.4 percent in 2015.

China will also improve management of local government debt in order to prevent issuance of debt in excess fo budgeted limits, Lou said. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

