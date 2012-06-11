UPDATE 1-China May fiscal spending up 10.8 pct on yr

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal spending rose 10.8 percent in May from a year ago, accelerating from the 8 percent annual rise in April, as the government sped up investment projects to boost the slowing economy.

Government revenues rose 13.1 percent in May from a earlier, accelerating from the 6.9 percent rise in the previous month, according to the ministry.

The government earned 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) in May and spent 916.5 billion yuan, taking its fiscal surplus for the month to 284 billion yuan, down slightly from 289 billion yuan in April, ministry data shows.

The central government’s expenditures rose 15.4 percent in May from a year earlier while those of local governments grew 9.9 percent, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Revenues from valued-added tax rose 9.7 percent while incomes from consumption tax rose 6.7 percent and those from business tax 5.3 percent, it said.

Business tax receipts from the real estate sector fell 6.9 percent in May due to weak property sales, it said.

Receipts from corporate income tax rose 29.9 percent in May from a year ago but the rise was due to banks’ tax payments based on their hefty profits in 2011, it said. Corporate income tax rose just 9 percent after adjusting for the one-off factor.

The central government’s revenues rose 13 percent in May from a year earlier while those of local governments rose 13.3 percent, the ministry said.