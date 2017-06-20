* A smaller percentage of bankers call policy appropriate
* Despite tighter money, more bankers confident on economy
* Survey of entrepreneurs also shows greater confidence
BEIJING, June 20 Nearly one-third of Chinese
bankers feel the country's monetary policy has been "relatively
tight" in the second quarter, a central bank survey showed on
Tuesday.
A total of 30.1 percent of bankers believed monetary policy
was "relatively tight" in April-June, according to the survey,
an increase of 9.8 percentage points from the first quarter.
About 67 percent of respondents said the policy is
appropriate, down 6.9 percentage points from the percentage
saying that in a first-quarter survey.
The increase in citing of "relatively tight" appears to
reflect intensifying worries about a liquidity squeeze as a
vigorous regulatory clampdown on riskier forms of financing has
kept liquidity conditions unusually tight this year.
But while more bankers to feel the heat of tighter money,
their confidence about the economy rose in the second quarter.
An index in the central bank survey on confidence was 67.8, the
highest since the fourth quarter of 2013, as profitability edged
up. A reading above 50 indicates business expansion.
A separate survey published by the central bank showed
Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China also picked up
to its highest level in more than three years.
The entrepreneurs' confidence index rose to 65.4 percent in
the second quarter, 3.9 percentage points higher than in the
January-March, and only slightly below the 67.0 level in the
first quarter of 2014.
China's economy generally remained on solid footing in May,
but tighter monetary policy, a cooling housing market and
slowing investment reinforced views that it will gradually lose
momentum in coming months.
China's fast start to the year led the International
Monetary Fund last week to raise its 2017 growth forecast to 6.7
percent from 6.6 percent in April, though it recommended Beijing
accelerate reforms and rein in credit expansion.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)