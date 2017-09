BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China will increase the flexibility of a rule that requires banks to lend no more than 75 percent of their deposits, the cabinet said on Wednesday after a weekly meeting.

The government will also remove a requirement for Chinese companies to be profitable for a prolonged period of time before they list on stock markets, the cabinet said. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)