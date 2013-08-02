FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank warns against complacency on inflation
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2013 / 9:56 AM / in 4 years

China c.bank warns against complacency on inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China’s central bank warned against “blind optimism” on the country’s inflation outlook on Friday, saying it would continue to stabilise consumer prices whilst steadying growth in the world’s No. 2 economy.

The People’s Bank of China reiterated in its quarterly monetary policy implementation report that it would keep monetary policy prudent, subject to appropriate fine-tuning.

It also reiterated that strict controls on China’s frothy property market would remain in place while allowing for moderate growth in credit supply. (Reporting by China economics team)

