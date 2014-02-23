China to aim for 7-8 pct economic growth -c.bank chief

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China is aiming for economic growth of between 7 and 8 percent, a level that is good for both the country and the world, Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan told a G20 meeting in Sydney this weekend.

Zhou, in remarks published online on Sunday by the central bank, did not give a time frame for that level, but said the country was working on financial reforms and would keep growth stable. The government has released no forecast for this year. Growth in 2013 stood at 7.7 percent.

He said China was vigilant about financial risks and was keeping a close eye on its “shadow banks”, a sector that he said was growing quickly though its overall size is not big. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ron Popeski)