China central bank survey finds more people see prices high
December 19, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

China central bank survey finds more people see prices high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - More respondents in a China central bank economic survey found prices high in the fourth quarter than in the previous three months, though fewer believed that property prices were high, the People’s Bank of China said on Thursday.

The survey said that 61.6 percent of respondents thought prices were higher in the current quarter than the previous one, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous three months. The number of those who believed property prices were high fell 1.1 percentage points to 66.5 percent.

A separate survey of bankers found that 73 percent believed China’s monetary policy stance was appropriate. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Eric Meijer)

