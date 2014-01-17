China c.bank: banks should avoid fast expansion of assets

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday that commercial banks should avoid overly fast expansion of their assets, as the central bank looks to keep credit growth appropriate this year to curb high debt levels.

It did not elaborate in a statement on its website following a meeting on money and credit conditions.

Earlier it had said banks should pace their lending reasonably this year, in comments from the same meeting posted on its weibo microblog account. (Reporting by Kevin Yao)