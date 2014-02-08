China central bank says to continue stable monetary policy

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China’s central bank reiterated its stance of continuing with a a stable monetary policy this year and promising to contain risks in lending, noting that the economy has yet to find a stable base for growth.

In its quarterly monetary policy report, released on Saturday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) also said that it would step up oversight of lending in risky areas such as property and industries struggling with overcapacity. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)