BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday that its first-quarter survey of enterprises showed business confidence fell from a year earlier.

But a survey of bankers conducted by the People’s Bank of showed demand for loans increased from the previous quarter.

A separate survey showed that inflation expectations among Chinese households fell in the first quarter from the previous three months. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)