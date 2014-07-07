FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank vows to keep liquidity at appropriate level
#Credit Markets
July 7, 2014

China c.bank vows to keep liquidity at appropriate level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it will use various monetary tools to maintain reasonable growth in credit and to keep overall liquidity at an appropriate level.

In a statement to summerize the second quarter monetary policy committee meeting, the People’s Bank of China also said it would continue to implement prudent monetary policy, while pushing ahead with interest rate and yuan exchange rate reforms.

It noted that China’s economic and financial sector structure has shown positive changes and said economic growth remained within a reasonable range. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

