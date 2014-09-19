FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's c.bank lends $81.4 bln to top banks -CCB chairman
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2014 / 9:43 AM / 3 years ago

China's c.bank lends $81.4 bln to top banks -CCB chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has issued 500 billion yuan ($81.4 billion) worth of three-month loans to the country’s five biggest banks, state news agency Xinhua quoted China Construction Bank Chairman Wang Hongzhang as saying on Friday.

The report is the first confirmation in official media that China’s central bank had issued loans worth 500 billion yuan this week to help banks meet higher demand for cash before the end of the month and the October “Golden Week” holidays.

The loans were disbursed via the Standing Lending Facility, a policy tool created by the central bank to manage liquidity. ($1=6.1403 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.