China's c.bank lends $81.4 bln to top banks -CCB chairman

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has issued 500 billion yuan ($81.4 billion) worth of three-month loans to the country’s five biggest banks, state news agency Xinhua quoted China Construction Bank Chairman Wang Hongzhang as saying on Friday.

The report is the first confirmation in official media that China’s central bank had issued loans worth 500 billion yuan this week to help banks meet higher demand for cash before the end of the month and the October “Golden Week” holidays.

The loans were disbursed via the Standing Lending Facility, a policy tool created by the central bank to manage liquidity. ($1=6.1403 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)