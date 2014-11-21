China's c.bank says Chinese markets have ample liquidity

BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) - There is abundant liquidity in China’s financial markets and the Chinese central bank would provide liquidity support when needed, the People’s Bank of China said on Friday.

The central bank said on its Weibo microblog account - China’s version of Twitter - that a recent rise in initial public offers had made short-term Chinese interest rates more volatile.

The remarks from the central bank came after China’s money market rates rose this week as investors demanded more cash to buy new stock offerings. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)