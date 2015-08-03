FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank lends $47 bln to banks in July
August 3, 2015

China c.bank lends $47 bln to banks in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China’s central bank injected 292.9 billion yuan ($47.2 billion) into banks in July to boost lending, it said on Monday, in yet another step to bolster growth in China’s cooling economy.

A total of 250 billion yuan of six-month medium-term lending facility were injected into unidentified financial institutions. A separate 42.9 billion yuan of pledged supplementary lending was made to China Development Bank to fund the refurbishment of shanty towns. ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

