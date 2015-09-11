FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank adds flexibility to reserve requirement rules
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank adds flexibility to reserve requirement rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China’s central bank is revising its reserve requirement rules to make them more flexible for banks to better manage liquidity in the world’s second-largest economy as it cools.

Banks can now report a daily reserve requirement ratio (RRR) that is up to 100 basis points below the required level as long as their daily average does not fall under the rate set by the central bank. The new rule is effective Sept. 15.

The RRR, which measures the amount of deposits that banks lock up as reserves with the central bank, is currently regulated on a daily basis. (Reporting by Kevin Yao, Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.