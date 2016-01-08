FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says will further liberalise interest rates - PBOC
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

China says will further liberalise interest rates - PBOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it would further liberalise interest rates, according to a statement posted on the People’s Bank of China website on Friday.

The central bank also said it would make the yuan more international, keep the currency basically stable, further improve the currency formation mechanism and deepen reforms of the foreign exchange management system and financial institutions.

The central bank will use medium-term loans, and pledged supplementary loans and credit policies to support key areas of the economy.

The central bank also said it would maintain prudent monetary policy and flexibly use monetary policy tools to keep adequate liquidity in the banking system. (Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.